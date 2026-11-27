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Barcelona star Rodri is closer than ever to a return, with coach Hansi Flick hoping to hand him some minutes against Deportivo La Coruña on Sunday.

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According to Sport, Rodri wants to reclaim his influential role straight away and reach the clash with Atletico Madrid in the best possible shape.

But the game he has circled in red on his calendar is the meeting with Manchester City on 8 December.

Rodri has missed three matches since suffering a muscle injury to his right biceps femoris against Aston Villa on 3 November.

The midfielder sat out the games against Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Sabah.

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Before the injury, he had played 14 matches for Barcelona this season, totalling 946 minutes, scoring one goal and setting up another. Ten of those appearances came in La Liga and four in the Champions League.

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What Rodri's return means

His comeback will reshape the Catalan side's midfield. Marc Bernal has become the regular pick in the holding role, but all the signs suggest he'll lose some of his importance once the international is back.

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Fermin Lopez's suspension, though, rules him out of the next two matches and opens the door for the rest of the midfielders to get a fresh chance.

Dani Olmo is the natural replacement for Rodri. Less clear is how Flick will complete his midfield when Fermin Lopez isn't on the pitch.

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Gavi could get minutes in that position, but don't rule out other alternatives, such as Frenkie de Jong, who has become a versatile card for the German coach.

The Dutchman's role is one of the biggest question marks at Barcelona over the coming months. In recent weeks, Flick has used him at centre-back and full-back, making the most of his ability to play in more than one position.

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Flick explained at his press conference ahead of the Sabah game: "What I liked about Frenkie is that he came to me and said: 'If you need me, I can play at centre-back or full-back'."

De Jong consistently insists the most important thing is helping the team. Whenever the chance arises, though, he's also keen to remind people that "everyone knows I'm a midfielder".

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With Rodri back, and Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen all available at the heart of the defence, De Jong's role becomes one of the biggest unresolved issues for the rest of the season.

In midfield, Flick won't do without Rodri and Pedri. Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo are fighting it out for the third spot.

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The German coach has yet to try pairing Rodri and De Jong at the base of midfield, with Pedri pushed further forward as the playmaker, the position he has most often filled for Spain.

A traditional 4-3-3 is another option, and that system lets all three midfielders fit together in a more balanced and natural way.