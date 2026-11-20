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Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari, Luis Diaz: Bayern Munich's injury list in attack is long. That leaves a new face on the bench against 1. FC Köln: Noah Codjo-Evora.

The 19-year-old striker has earned his first call-up to the senior squad for a competitive match. Standing 1.94 metres tall, he normally scores for Bayern's reserves, coached by defensive legend Dante.

In the Regionalliga, Codjo-Evora has four goals and one assist in 14 matches. He has also scored once in four Youth League appearances for the Reds' team.

He extended his contract until 2030 two weeks ago. Now comes the reward: a first call-up to the Bundesliga matchday squad.

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What do Bayern Munich say about Noah Codjo-Evora?

"Noah had to contend with injury setbacks in his first two years with us, but his consistent performances have now made him an established member of our reserves and our Youth League team," head of youth development Michael Wiesinger said at the contract signing.

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB

"We are convinced that he is still a long way from fulfilling his potential, and we are therefore very pleased that he will take his next steps in men's football with us."

Codjo-Evora holds Portuguese and French citizenship and moved to Munich from FC Annecy in the summer of 2024. Injuries limited him to just 31 appearances in his first two years in the city.