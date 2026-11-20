The talks began in Zurich in mid-September last year. On 4 November of the same year, Infantino held a meeting at the office of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, according to records obtained by British newspaper "The Telegraph".
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The FIFA president then held further talks with Joshua Kushner, Jared's brother, who was later named a lead investor in Infantino's project. Over the following months, he also held at least 10 other meetings with members of the family or people close to it.
Meeting records obtained by the newspaper reveal months of intensive contact between Infantino and those close to him on one side, and Joshua Kushner and JP Morgan on the other. Only then were a number of senior FIFA officials briefed on the sale project, known as "FIFA Forward Enterprise" (FFE).
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Several meetings also took place at Jared Kushner's office, although it's unclear whether Trump's son-in-law attended them.
Senior FIFA officials were first known to be asked to consider the proposal on 18 July, at a meeting at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Manhattan on the evening before the World Cup final.
Until then, many FIFA Council members, including the chair of the English Football Association, knew nothing of the proposals.
People involved in the ill-fated "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project confirmed that Jared Kushner "was not involved" in it.
After the 4 November meeting at Jared Kushner's office, Infantino stayed in frequent contact with Joshua Kushner.
According to witnesses, that contact included at least 10 further meetings at their offices and private homes.
On 8 December, Infantino joined a video conference with Joshua Kushner and Greg Maffei, who had led Liberty Media's $4.4 billion acquisition of Formula 1 and also advised on the project.
Infantino attended another meeting on 14 January, then held a video conference with Joshua Kushner on 21 March.
The meetings carried on through the spring and summer. May brought a particularly intense spell of contact, including talks with JP Morgan.
Then a worldwide backlash killed the project.
The Infantino-Kushner plan went beyond selling a share of World Cup revenues. It also involved creating a FIFA-owned commercial company to manage the commercial and operational rights to its tournaments, from television broadcasting, sponsorship and advertising to ticketing, hospitality and licensing.
Under the plan, FIFA would sell 20% of the company to investors for around $4.2 billion and keep an 80% stake, with a company linked to Joshua Kushner leading the investor group. Critics hit out at the lack of transparency and the failure to brief the relevant bodies within the international federation on the details early on.