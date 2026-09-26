There has long been little doubt that Kane will extend his contract, which currently runs until 2027. "Harry's brother and his father are currently negotiating with Jan-Christian Dreesen. I am optimistic that they will find a good solution," the FCB supervisory board member told the Abendzeitung.

The only real question now is the length of the deal. Although Kane is already 33 years old, he is expected to be offered an extension of more than one year. "In the past, I would have said: for players over 30, you should generally only hand out one-year contracts. But there are exceptions when you are convinced by a player. And we are with Harry," said Rummenigge, adding: "You must not forget: in three years, he was only injured once. I can remember it myself: when I had a three at the front of my age, I was already plagued by plenty of muscle problems."

By contrast, club legends such as Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery were only handed one-year contracts in the closing stages of their careers. Kane's case is different because of his few injuries, in fact there have been four shorter enforced absences since his move in the summer of 2023. It was therefore never seriously up for discussion that the captain of the England national team would extend by only one year.

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New contract for Harry Kane: what still needs to be negotiated?

Even so, there are still details to settle over the exact structure. While Bayern apparently want to extend the contract by two more years until 2029, Kane would like the option of another season until 2030. A few days ago, the striker had already hinted that an agreement was close.

"We are in good talks and pretty close," Kane told the English newspaper Independent and added: "There are still a few things we need to sort out. I don't think it will be too much longer before there is news." Kane feels "very comfortable in the team, with the coach, in the environment".

Since his 95 million euro move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich, Kane has racked up 101 goals in 98 Bundesliga matches. In the Champions League, Kane has scored 34 times for Bayern Munich in 39 matches. This year, he is also among the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, after securing the European Golden Shoe with a total of 73 goals for Bayern and England.