New contract: Al-Shawali announces a deal outside the transfer market

Tunisian sports commentator Issam Chaouali has announced the renewal of his contract with the beIN Sports network for a further four years, continuing his journey with the Qatari channel in a move he described as a "renewed challenge" with his home and his audience.

Chaouali revealed the news on his official Facebook account, where he wrote: "A new contract and a renewed challenge, four more years in my home and among my audience, four years of the strongest tournaments. Thank you to the management of the beIN media channels, and what is to come will be better, God willing."

Fans gave the post a warm reception, with his followers praising the decision to renew.

The renewal keeps one of the most famous Arab sports voices at the microphone for the biggest global competitions, chief among them the World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the major European leagues.

Few commentators have shaped the Arab game over the past two decades quite like Chaouali. He has built a huge fan base with a distinctive style that blends passion, linguistic culture and the citing of poetry and literary quotations, earning him a special standing among football lovers.

He began his media career in Tunisia before moving to Al Jazeera Sport, which later became beIN Sports. There, he became one of the faces most closely associated with the big matches and continental and world finals.

Over his career, Chaouali has commentated on dozens of historic matches at the World Cup, the European Championship, the UEFA Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations, along with a host of classic encounters in the European leagues. That body of work has cemented his place as one of the most influential and popular commentators in the region.

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