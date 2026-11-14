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Bayern Munich's crowded treatment room looks set to gain another occupant.

Alphonso Davies suffered an injury that has yet to be specified in Canada's 3-2 win over Guatemala in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final. He had to come off after just five minutes.

Tracking back as the Central Americans attacked, Davies slipped awkwardly inside his own penalty area. He got up to block the ensuing shot, then sat down on the pitch and signalled that he could not continue. Davies shook his head in visible frustration as he walked to the substitutes' bench.

Canada assistant coach Mauro Biello described Davies' problem as a "lower-body injury" after the match. Further examinations should provide a more precise diagnosis.

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With numerous players already out, particularly in attack, Bayern Munich can ill afford another injury. The German record champions are currently without Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz. Saibari (syndesmosis ligament tear) and Gnabry (muscle injury) are highly unlikely to play again this year. Musiala and Diaz, meanwhile, have at least resumed some team training and are expected back after the international break.

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Another lengthy absence would be particularly bitter for Davies himself. Since suffering a cruciate ligament tear while with the national team in March 2025, the 26-year-old left-back has repeatedly struggled with subsequent muscle injuries, which particularly plagued him last season.

Was Alphonso Davies already carrying an injury at Bayern Munich?

In the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG, another muscle injury cost Davies almost the entire World Cup on home soil. The Canada captain made only a brief appearance in the round of 32. His injured thigh was still causing problems, so Davies opted against any further appearances, mindful of the following season with Bayern and the risk of an even more serious injury.

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This season, Davies looked in good form and appeared robust, much to the relief of Bayern's decision-makers. At times, he was even ahead of Nathaniel Brown in the competition for the left-back position, before deputising convincingly for the injured Diaz on the left wing.

Before the away match against Mainz 05, Vincent Kompany's stand-in had already hinted that Davies had recently been carrying a knock. "We have a few lads who could do with a rest," Danks explained a week ago. He explicitly named Davies, who was not yet ready to play almost the full match twice in succession.

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Davies consequently did not come on until almost 70 minutes into the record champions' 2-1 win over the side from Rhine-Hesse. Now he has suffered another setback while with the Canada national team.

Against Guatemala, Davies started for the first time since suffering cruciate ligament and meniscus tears in 2025. Following that serious injury, Munich strongly criticised the Canadian federation because the extent of Davies' injury only became clear after his return.