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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for his side's Premier League clash with Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday after the Portuguese missed the final training session through illness.

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According to British newspaper The Sun, Fernandes sat out Friday morning's training session at Carrington as a precaution after telling the coaching staff he was feeling unwell.

The 32-year-old had reported to United's Carrington base, but coach Mauricio Pochettino agreed with him that he should rest and skip the session.

He scored twice in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon. Now he's due to undergo a medical assessment before Brentford visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

United's medical staff will keep monitoring Fernandes over the next 24 hours, and they'll make a final call on whether he can play as close to kick-off as possible.

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The stakes are high. United badly need a win after slipping to 19th in the Premier League table, with five defeats and just one victory from their first 11 matches.

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Fernandes has missed only six games since joining Manchester United in January 2020. He also took part in a gym session in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, on Thursday morning.

United are also hoping Harry Maguire recovers in time to face Brentford, although the defender told the coaching staff he'd picked up a knock after the draw with Sporting Lisbon.

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Losing Fernandes now would hurt. The Portuguese star has rediscovered his scoring touch after a difficult start to the season, with five goals and two assists in his last six appearances for club and country.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, hasn't played since the defeat to Atletico Madrid on 13 October because of a hip injury. He did train individually on Tuesday, though, before the squad travelled to Lisbon.

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Carlos Baleba was spotted talking to Pochettino at Carrington at the start of the week, but he's still receiving treatment for a hamstring injury he picked up in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

History favours the hosts. Brentford haven't won at Old Trafford since 1937, although they've enjoyed a run of victories over United at their Gtech Community Stadium in recent years.

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Form is another matter. United have conceded 23 goals in 11 Premier League matches and haven't won in the competition since 30 August, when they came from behind to beat newly promoted Ipswich Town 5-2.

Brentford, by contrast, have impressed this season. They sit sixth, nine points clear of United, and only Manchester City and Brighton have scored more league goals than their tally of 20.

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There was better news on the disciplinary front. The Football Association has overturned Leny Yoro's one-match ban after accepting an appeal against the red card he received in the eighth minute of Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday.

Matheus Cunha could get the chance to fill in for Fernandes as playmaker. The Brazilian missed the trip to Portugal through suspension after his sending-off against Roma.