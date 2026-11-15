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Portugal v Wales - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD1Getty Images
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Neves reveals what happened at half-time before Portugal's disaster

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Rúben Neves, the Portugal midfielder, said they must take responsibility for their mistakes after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Denmark in the fifth round (penultimate) of the group stage, in the first path of the UEFA Nations League.

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The Al-Hilal star stressed that his national side needs to improve its performance quickly ahead of the upcoming clash with Wales, scheduled for next Tuesday in the final round. He described that fixture as crucial to securing top spot in the group.

Neves started for Portugal against Denmark tonight at the Braga stadium, where the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured following his international retirement. The midfielder came off in the 64th minute after a display he himself described as below par.

Denmark came out with real intensity and pressure, he said, and Portugal lost the individual duels. The first goal arrived from a penalty, Neves added, before his side conceded twice in quick succession at the start of the second half. That made getting back into the game far harder.

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Speaking to Portugal's RTP channel, as reported by the newspaper Record, he admitted: "We had to come into the second half strongly, but we conceded two successive goals." He then revealed what the players had discussed in the dressing room at the break, when they trailed by only one goal. The game was still close at that point, he said, and the squad spoke confidently about turning it around given the quality in the side.

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But Denmark struck twice soon after the restart, throwing Portugal off balance and opening the door to a heavy defeat. "We conceded goals that we cannot concede," Neves said.

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The third goal clearly stung him. It came from a free kick in midfield, he pointed out, and arrived after just two touches. Such goals reflect mistakes that can and must be corrected, he argued. Neves insisted Portugal must own their errors rather than hunt for excuses: "We have to bear our mistakes. We are men capable of bearing them and coming back in the next match."

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Heavy as the defeat was, Neves pointed to the Wales match still to come and the chance to seal first place in the group. The team must deliver a strong response, he said.

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The Al-Hilal player signed off by stressing that the aim now is to bounce back after a display that fell short of the team's expectations and abilities, with collective effort and sharper defending required as Portugal look to confirm top spot. This is the first defeat for Jorge Jesus's side in the group, which they lead on 12 points. Denmark climbed to 9, while Norway moved to 6 this evening after beating Wales 3-1 in the same round.

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Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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