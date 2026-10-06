"He is the best goalscorer I have ever worked with," said Thomas Tuchel's assistant, who also worked with him at Bayern Munich. "And that is from all the great goalscorers I have ever worked with, including Cristiano and all these players," he added. Barry got to know CR7 while working under Roberto Martinez with Portugal's national team.

Kane is regarded this year as one of the leading favourites for the Ballon d'Or award as the world's best player of the past year. The prize will be handed out in Paris on 26 October. Alongside Kane, Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) also look to have an excellent chance of winning the Golden Ball for the first time.

Barry also waxed lyrical about Kane's warm-up routine, when he regularly arrows his finishes into the net in spectacular fashion. "They say it was 'phenomenal', but I would say for Harry that is completely normal. What you see in the warm-up, the repeated first touches, the precision: it is simply a level I have never experienced before," said the Englishman.

What numbers is Harry Kane producing this season?

So far this season, Kane has six goals and two assists in seven competitive matches for Bayern Munich, where he has finished as top scorer each time since his move from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of 95 million euros.

Next matches FCA Bundesliga 09:30 FCB

Most recently, he set the record for the player to reach 100 goals in the fewest Bundesliga matches. Kane brought up the mark in his 98th match in Germany's top flight, the 7-0 win against Union Berlin.