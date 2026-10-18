Neuer raises doubts ahead of Bayern Munich's clash with Arsenal

Manuel Neuer is a doubt for Bayern Munich's Champions League third-round tie against Arsenal next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena after fresh concerns over his fitness.

Bayern had planned to rest the goalkeeper against Leipzig yesterday so he would be ready for the European night.

Sporting director Max Eberl explained the situation after Saturday's 6-1 Bundesliga demolition of Leipzig: "There was some fluid in his foot, and that did not allow him to play today. We will see whether the situation allows him to play on Wednesday."

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German newspaper "Bild" report that the fluid in the foot may simply be a reaction to irritation, the sort brought on by overexertion, rather than evidence of a specific injury.

If Neuer cannot rejoin team training at the start of the week, Jonas Urbig looks set to step in between the posts against Arsenal.

The Bavarian giants want a return to winning ways in Europe. They were held to a 3-3 draw away at Norwegian side Viking in the second round.



