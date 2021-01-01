'Neto's not leaving Wolves!' - Coady responds to Carragher's Liverpool transfer chat

Jamie Carragher has been doing his best to talk up a move to Liverpool for Pedro Neto, but Conor Coady has been quick to state that the Portuguese winger is "not leaving Wolves".

A talented 21-year-old that moved to English football in the summer of 2019 has further enhanced his reputation this season with five goals and six assists through 31 Premier League appearances.

His efforts are said to have brought him onto a recruitment radar at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp having already found considerable value in a deal for Neto's fellow countryman and former club colleague Diogo Jota.

What has been said?

Carragher has said on the Greatest Game podcast when speaking to Wolves captain Coady about Neto: "Have you spoken to him about how good Liverpool is?

Coady responded by saying: “He’s not leaving Wolves!”

Why is Neto generating interest?

The Portugal international is one of several forwards said to be in Liverpool's thoughts as they mull over moves for the summer transfer window.

It is easy to see why Neto would be of interest, given his direct style of play and experience of turning out on a Premier League stage.

He is, however, tied to a contract at Molineux through to 2025 and Coady cannot see Wolves entertaining offers for a prized asset.

The England international centre-half added on Neto's qualities: "Boss, mate, yeah. Really good. He’s class, him.

"You forget he’s 21, I look at him as a 28-year-old. He doesn’t look that age.

"We were talking the other day and we were on about how he’s born in 2000 and we were putting him in the same category as Phil Foden.

"You look at how well he’s doing and then you look at the numbers Pedro is bringing up as well, and the assists and the goals and how he’s affecting games for Wolves.

"He’s an incredible player, absolutely incredible."

