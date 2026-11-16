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The Netherlands suffered their first defeat under coach Xavi on Monday evening, losing 5-0 to Germany in Berlin. Voetbalzone rates every Netherlands player who played at least 45 minutes.

With Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong absent, Denzel Dumfries captained the Netherlands, but the wing-back did little to set an example for his team.

Dumfries repeatedly gave Derry Scherhant too much space. He got away with it when the German hit the post, but Scherhant made it 1-0 shortly before half-time.

Dumfries was caught out again for the second goal. The Real Madrid defender thought he had intercepted the ball, but Florian Wirtz regained possession and fired superbly past Bart Verbruggen.

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Veerman had been one of the Netherlands' standout performers last Friday, with fellow playmaker De Jong beside him. Against Germany, he struggled. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder could not impose himself on the game and gave the ball away in the build-up to Germany's first goal.

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Quinten Timber, who replaced De Jong after he withdrew through injury, also stood out for the wrong reasons. The Crystal Palace midfielder struggled with the pace and made too many poor decisions on the ball. One moment by the touchline summed it up: he failed to pull the ball back under his foot and conceded a throw-in.

After the second goal, the Netherlands appeared to lose all belief they could get a result. The team fell apart, and not one player escaped the malaise. The forwards lacked determination, Germany overran the midfield and the defence collapsed like a house of cards.

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Only Crysencio Summerville still showed flashes of quality on the ball. Every other Netherlands player receives a rating well below a passing grade.

Netherlands player ratings:

Bart Verbruggen 5

Denzel Dumfries 3

Jan Paul van Hecke 4

Micky van de Ven 4

Jurriën Timber 5

Joey Veerman 4

Tijjani Reijnders 4

Quinten Timber 3

Crysencio Summerville 5.5

Donyell Malen 5

Cody Gakpo 5