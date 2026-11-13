Netherlands line-up: Xavi names replacement for absent Virgil van Dijk

The Netherlands resume their Nations League campaign at home to Greece on Friday. National team coach Xavi Hernández has named his starting XI for the match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, which kicks off at 20:45.

On Monday, Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey withdrew from the Netherlands squad. Xavi called up just one replacement, Sepp van den Berg, but he misses out on Friday because the squad can contain only 23 players.

Bart Verbruggen starts in goal after excelling for Brighton & Hove Albion. Jurriën Timber, top of the Premier League with Arsenal, starts at left-back. Denzel Dumfries starts on the right, despite José Mourinho keeping him on the bench at Real Madrid.

At the heart of the defence, Jan Paul van Hecke partners Micky van de Ven. They know each other from Tottenham Hotspur, where they often play together.

Fit again, Frenkie de Jong goes straight into the starting XI for his first Netherlands appearance since the World Cup. He also captains the side. Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders complete the Dutch midfield at the ArenA on Friday.

Mexx Meerdink impressed during the previous international window, but Donyell Malen starts up front. Crysencio Summerville has become a certain starter on the right, while Cody Gakpo will look to threaten from the left.

Netherlands starting XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Timber; De Jong, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.

Greece starting XI: Tzolakis; Rota, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Androutsos, Tzolis; Pavlidis, Ioannidis.