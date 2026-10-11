Jamie O'Hara has had enough of Jan Paul van Hecke. The former midfielder says the Dutch centre-back adds nothing to Tottenham Hotspur, who drew 1-1 at Manchester United on Saturday.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Van Hecke could not stop Bryan Mbeumo opening the scoring at Old Trafford with a powerful shot into the far corner. Tottenham salvaged a point in stoppage time despite going down to ten men, but O'Hara was having none of it.

After Manchester United's opener, an astonished O'Hara exclaimed during talkSPORT's live broadcast: ''What is Van Hecke doing? He's got cement in his boots''.

''What a terrible player. Van Hecke gives away a clear shooting chance in his own penalty area. It's a joke, this team is a joke. I'm sick of it!'', fumed the former Tottenham player. Dominic Solanke nevertheless earned Tottenham a point.

O'Hara questioned why Tottenham paid €60 million for Netherlands international Van Hecke last summer. ''Who bought him? They should be sacked!''

''He's a donkey. We let Vuskovic leave and got a donkey in return. Every time a player goes one-on-one with him, they get a shot away. It's terrible!'', the pundit said, ending his tirade.

In six Premier League appearances, Van Hecke has now scored one goal. The defender has also played once in the EFL Cup.