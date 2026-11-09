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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoNetherlands
Johan Cruijff ArenA
team-logoGreece
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Celine Abrahams
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Netherlands vs Greece UEFA Nations League preview: Oranje host unbeaten Ethniki

Netherlands vs Greece
UEFA Nations League A
TV Guide & Streaming
Netherlands
Greece

Level on points in a fiercely contested UEFA Nations League A Group 2 campaign, the Netherlands welcome an unyielding Greece side to the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday, ready to settle scores after October's chaotic 2–2 stalemate in Thessaloniki.

Netherlands vs Greece: Match details

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Johan Cruijff ArenA

Group 2 summit clash rekindles intense rivalry

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-NED-SRBGetty Images

Netherlands host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam in a UEFA Nations League A Group 2 fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table.

Xavi Hernandez's side lead the group on eight points, level with Greece, and a win here would put them in a strong position to secure a quarter-final berth with one game to spare.

Frenkie de Jong's return is the standout story for Oranje. The Barcelona midfielder receives his first call-up since the World Cup after recovering from a lengthy injury, and his presence gives Xavi a genuine creative option in the centre of the pitch.

Xavi is managing a number of absences, with Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Jorrel Hato, and Nathan Ake all ruled out. Young talents Ruben van Bommel, Mexx Meerdink, and Gjivai Zechiel retain their places and will be expected to contribute.

Germany v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD2Getty Images

Greece arrive in decent form and are no strangers to this group. Ivan Jovanovic's side held Germany to a goalless draw in their most recent outing and beat the Netherlands in September, so they will not come to Amsterdam simply to defend.

The top two in the group advance to the quarter-finals, which gives both teams clear motivation. Netherlands hold home advantage but Greece have already shown they can take points off the group's strongest sides.

Team news & squads

Netherlands vs Greece Probable lineups

Manager

  • X. Hernandez

Form

NED

NED - Form

MAR
L1-1
GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
GRE
D2-2
SER
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
GRE

GRE - Form

ITA
L0-1
SER
W1-2
GER
W0-1
NED
D2-2
GER
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

NetherlandsDrawGreece
3
1
1
UEFA Nations League A
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
3
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
4
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
11Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
422075+28
W
D
W
D
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
422053+28
D
D
W
W
3
GermanyGermanyGER
412132+15
D
W
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
400438-50
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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