Netherlands vs Greece UEFA Nations League preview: Oranje host unbeaten Ethniki

Netherlands vs Greece: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Group 2 summit clash rekindles intense rivalry

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Netherlands host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam in a UEFA Nations League A Group 2 fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table.

Xavi Hernandez's side lead the group on eight points, level with Greece, and a win here would put them in a strong position to secure a quarter-final berth with one game to spare.

Frenkie de Jong's return is the standout story for Oranje. The Barcelona midfielder receives his first call-up since the World Cup after recovering from a lengthy injury, and his presence gives Xavi a genuine creative option in the centre of the pitch.

Xavi is managing a number of absences, with Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Jorrel Hato, and Nathan Ake all ruled out. Young talents Ruben van Bommel, Mexx Meerdink, and Gjivai Zechiel retain their places and will be expected to contribute.

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Greece arrive in decent form and are no strangers to this group. Ivan Jovanovic's side held Germany to a goalless draw in their most recent outing and beat the Netherlands in September, so they will not come to Amsterdam simply to defend.

The top two in the group advance to the quarter-finals, which gives both teams clear motivation. Netherlands hold home advantage but Greece have already shown they can take points off the group's strongest sides.

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