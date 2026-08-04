NEC line-up: Dusan Tadic on the bench, Kodai Sano absent altogether against Olympiakos

NEC coach Dick Schreuder has named his line-up for the first leg in the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Olympiakos. Dusan Tadic starts on the bench, while Kodai Sano is not involved at all.

Earlier in the day, news emerged that PSV and NEC had reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Sano. The Japanese player is therefore no longer available to coach Dick Schreuder.

In goal, Gonzalo Crettaz starts for NEC, with Tobias Storm, Philippe Sandler and Deveron Fonville in defence.

Schreuder has gone with Sami Ouaissa, Darko Nejasmic, Jamiro Monteiro and Clement Bischoff in midfield. Monteiro, who joined from PEC Zwolle this summer, replaces Sano.

Up front, there is no Tadic for now, with the Serbian having opted for an adventure in Nijmegen on a free transfer this summer. Tjaronn Chery, Bryan Linssen and Noé Lebreton must provide the goals.

Olympiakos line-up: Popovic; Saliakas, David Carmo, Retsos, Casals; Mouzakitis, Dani García; Rodinei, Chiquinho, Onyemaechi; El Kaabi.

NEC line-up: Crettaz; Storm, Sandler, Fonville; Ouaissa, Nejasmic, Monteiro, Bischoff; Chery, Lebreton; Linssen.