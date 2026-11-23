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NEC announced on their official channels on Monday afternoon that Emre Mor has decided to stop playing football with immediate effect. The forward said he had decided to 'listen to his body'.

Mor joined on a free transfer from Fenerbahçe last summer. The Turkish footballer started well in Nijmegen, but an injury soon stalled his progress.

He played his last match for NEC on 12 September, coming on for 15 minutes in a 3-0 defeat to SC Cambuur.

Mor made seven appearances for the Nijmegen club and scored once. His crucial goal came in extra time of the Champions League qualifying tie against Olympiacos, securing European football.

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The 29-year-old forward explained his decision to stop on NEC's website: "Since I was a little boy, I've had just one dream: to become a professional footballer. Being able to live that dream has meant everything to me. I've always tried to give everything to the sport I love so much."

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"Recently, however, I've faced some challenges with my health. I've reached a point where I have to listen to my body, respect my limits and put my wellbeing first," he continued.

"For that reason, I've made the difficult decision to step away from professional football for the time being and focus on myself. My love for football will never change, and I remain hopeful about what the future might still hold for me."

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Technical director Carlos Aalbers also responded on NEC's website: "Emre is a very talented footballer. Last summer, we took on the challenge together, intending to help each other and give him the chance to show his talent at N.E.C."

"Unfortunately, Emre has told us that he can't give what he would like to give at the moment. We discussed that together constructively and ultimately concluded that this is the best path for both parties. A person's health always comes first. We wish Emre strength and all the best for the future."