NEC enjoyed a wonderful evening on Tuesday by qualifying for the Champions League play-offs at the expense of Olympiakos. It is an unprecedented sporting success for the Nijmegen club, where the treasurer, too, will sleep soundly tonight.

Voetbal International know that, thanks to UEFA's compensation scheme, NEC can add €4.29 million to their coffers. A huge financial windfall for the Gelderland club.

Next up for NEC is FK Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League play-offs and, if they beat last year's Norwegian surprise package in Europe's premier club competition, they will land a gigantic sum.

Should NEC reach the Champions League league phase, they will receive a starting bonus of €18.62 million. Gate receipts and bonuses, including €2.1 million for a win or €700,000 for a draw, would push that figure up considerably further.

Before the tie with Olympiakos, the Nijmegen club had already secured a place in the Europa League league phase. The starting bonus for that tournament is €4.31 million.

That means Tuesday's win over Olympiakos guarantees NEC at least €4.31 million, on top of the €4.29 million they earned by beating Olympiakos.

Dreams of the Champions League league phase are now alive at De Goffert, which would mark a first in the club's history. Bodø, though, will provide a stern test.