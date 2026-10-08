NBA star joins Atlético Madrid shareholder group

NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has joined the shareholder group of Atlético Madrid, the club and the basketball player announced in a statement.

Gilgeous-Alexander was named MVP of the American basketball competition, the NBA, in each of the past two seasons. The point guard is also a four-time NBA All-Star and won the title with his Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

Now 28, Gilgeous-Alexander grew up in Toronto and, after a season at the University of Kentucky, landed with the Los Angeles Clippers through the NBA draft. The following year (2019), he moved to OKC.

Back in March 2026, he broke one of the longest-standing records in NBA history. Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 20 points in 127 consecutive games. In doing so, he beat the mark set by legend Wilt Chamberlain, who managed it in 126 straight games.

Next matches ALA LaLiga 10:15 ATM

He also matched a record held by Chamberlain and Michael Jordan by averaging at least 30 points per game in four consecutive seasons with a shooting percentage of at least 50 per cent.

"I am delighted to officially join the shareholder group of Atlético Madrid," the Canadian wrote. "This is a club with a long history at the top of European football, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the future."

Meanwhile, Atlético are focusing on the return of LaLiga. Los Colchoneros visit Deportivo Alavés on Saturday. Diego Simeone's side have made a fairly good start to the season with 16 points from seven matches. That is five points fewer than flawless leaders FC Barcelona.



