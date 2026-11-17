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Giovanni Manna will remain in charge of Napoli’s transfer business and squad management for a long time. The sporting director has extended his contract until 2032.

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There was no official announcement, only a note in the financial statements finalised and published yesterday. Napoli have chosen to continue with Giovanni Manna at the helm, extending his contract by another three years beyond its previous expiry date.

LONG-RUNNING TALKS: The former Juventus director and Aurelio De Laurentiis had been working for some time on an extension to the agreement due to expire on 30 June 2029. Despite discontent among supporters and, to some extent, current manager Massimiliano Allegri, a note in the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2026 confirmed the deal.

Manna and Napoli agreed a three-year extension to their previous five-year deal, signed in May 2024. The new contract also runs for five years, taking its expiry date to 30 June 2032.

THE STATEMENT: This is the statement reported by AlfredoPedulla: “SSC Napoli have officially confirmed Giovanni Manna’s contract extension as sporting director until 30 June 2032. This is therefore an extension of the previous agreement, which tied the director to the club until 2029, by a further three years. The club formalised the decision in a statement confirming Manna’s appointment, noting that he is registered on the FIGC’s special list of sporting directors, for a new contractual term extending until 2032.”

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FOUR JANUARY SIGNINGS FOR ALLEGRI: Manna must now give Massimiliano Allegri what he could not deliver in the summer. The manager wants at least four signings to strengthen the squad, above all a top-class striker who can rotate with Hojlund. That will not be easy. Napoli will also have to sell players who could be key figures, such as Anguissa and De Bruyne. PSV Eindhoven have submitted an official offer of just €2 million for the Belgian. What will the sporting director, now confirmed in his post, do?