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Noa Lang answers boos from his own fans on the pitch.

Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri sends him on for Leonardo Spinazzola in the 58th minute of the home match against Torino, a Serie A fixture in the 12th round.

Fans at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona boo Lang for gesturing towards the Curva A to show he could not hear the Napoli supporters' encouragement during the previous match, a draw against league leaders Lazio before the international break. The Dutch forward comes on with purpose and, in the 73rd minute, plays a part in the winner in a 1-0 victory, scored by Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay. Lang picks him out with a clever pass using the outside of his right foot after winning the ball from Aboukhlal.

After the goal, almost the entire Napoli bench rises and races over to embrace Noa Lang.

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Born in 1999, Lang joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven for €27 million plus another €2 million in bonuses and 10% of any future resale fee in the summer 2025 transfer window.

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Since then, he has made 40 appearances for Napoli, scoring 2 goals, providing 5 assists and receiving 6 yellow cards.

From January to June 2026, he played for Galatasaray in Turkey on loan for a fee of €2 million, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists in 19 appearances.

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He then returned to Napoli, where he is under contract until June 2030 on a net salary of €2.8 million a year.

This season, Lang has praised Allegri but confirmed his poor relationship with previous manager Antonio Conte.

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After the match, Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri said: "I’m sorry about the misunderstanding the other time. Noa Lang is a young man who showed again tonight that he has quality."

Lang leaves to applause from the fans, but his name remains among those linked with a departure from Napoli in the next winter transfer window.