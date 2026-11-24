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What really happened between Romelu Lukaku and the Belgian football federation? The former Inter, Roma and Napoli striker, born in 1993, announced his retirement from the national team after the win over Italy on the final matchday of the Nations League group stage. But there may be more to his decision. Nobody expected the move: just a few months earlier, the former Anderlecht youngster had set his sights on the 2030 World Cup.

Something has clearly broken down, as his former team-mate Radja Nainggolan acknowledged on the Ongefilterd podcast: "I spoke to Romelu on the phone for an hour. He told me a lot of things I can't repeat, and I can assure you he'll soon drop a bombshell. I can confirm there were problems between him and some members of the national team. I can't say any more. He'll explain it himself."

He added: "I can't speak for him, but I can tell you he felt hurt. He's disappointed and angry about a lot of things. We'll soon find out what the real problems are."

According to reports in Belgium, Lukaku recovered from injury in record time to reach the World Cup with the Red Devils, but did not get on with new national-team head coach Mark van Bommel, who saw him as second choice.

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Big Rom took that as an affront. The current Fenerbahce striker does not see himself as anyone's understudy. Especially not from the outset. Belgium's all-time leading scorer, with 94 goals, did not feel respected or valued. A clearer picture will emerge when he speaks out. Nainggolan says that will happen soon.