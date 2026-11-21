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On an exceptional day combining records and historic decisions, Real Madrid are preparing to open a new chapter in their relationship with one of the greatest legends in world sport, with Spaniard Rafael Nadal on the verge of officially joining the club's board of directors. The move reflects the depth of his bond with Real Madrid and gives him a new role within the institution he has long declared his love for.

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The day is about more than honouring one of the greatest tennis players in history. The club's general assembly will also review unprecedented financial results: Real Madrid have passed the one billion euro revenue mark for the third year in a row, and another record is expected this season.

Nadal's standing at the club is exceptional. He has been no ordinary member since receiving honorary membership in 2011, and he's a familiar face in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu whenever he comes to watch the team.

Now the relationship between the tennis legend and Real Madrid is about to take a new turn. The club has decided to put his appointment as a board member forward for ratification at an extraordinary general assembly on Saturday morning, in the basketball hall at Real Madrid's sports city in Valdebebas.

It's the only item on the agenda for the extraordinary session: the board's proposal to ratify the appointment of Rafael Nadal Parera as a new member, in accordance with Article 46 of the club's statutes, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

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The winner of 22 Grand Slam titles will become the 20th member of the board chaired by Florentino Pérez. It opens a new chapter for a man long known as one of the club's most prominent supporters.

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His appointment will headline the first general assembly Pérez has held since his re-election as club president on 6 June.

Board members approved Nadal's appointment at a meeting on 4 November. They praised a character that goes beyond his sporting achievements: his talent, determination, capacity for sacrifice and competitive spirit, along with his humility, respect for opponents and commitment to human values.

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Those qualities, the board said, are an intrinsic part of Real Madrid's identity. Nadal embodied and defended them throughout his sporting career, becoming a role model for millions of people around the world, on and off the court.

Pérez presents record financial results

Before Nadal's big moment comes the ordinary general assembly, with a number of important matters to get through. Top of the list is the annual report of club president Florentino Pérez.

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Pérez is expected to review the main events of the past year and address the issues currently occupying Real Madrid's management, before turning to a set of record-breaking accounts.

The accounts presented by the board show Real Madrid ended the 2025-2026 season with a profit of 26.3 million euros. That's the 26th consecutive year of positive results since 2000.

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Revenue reached 1.221 billion euros, while the club's net worth stood at 624.4 million euros. Its economic and commercial policy keeps delivering despite the challenges facing the football industry.

Those figures carry extra weight. This is the third season running in which the club has passed one billion euros in revenue, and it's gearing up for another leap this campaign.

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1.4 billion euros: a new ambition for Real Madrid

Records aren't enough for Real Madrid. The new budget, which members will be asked to vote on and approve, targets revenue of 1.4 billion euros for the 2026-2027 season.

The Santiago Bernabéu is central to that target. The stadium keeps building its commercial and entertainment capabilities, and the board invested an additional 60 million euros in its development last season.

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It's now close to operating at full capacity, with a number of new projects and facilities completed. The latest, the "Skywalk Bernabéu" walkway above the pitch, opened last week.

The walkway is expected to become one of the Spanish capital's leading tourist attractions over Christmas, particularly with an entertainment experience run in collaboration with the company "Kurios", inspired by one of Cirque du Soleil's most famous shows.

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Real Madrid are betting on their sporting facilities, turning them into multiple sources of income that strengthen the club's economic standing and its ability to compete on and off the pitch.

Pérez celebrates the club's longest-serving members

Ahead of the assembly, Florentino Pérez welcomed members of the "100 Club", made up of Real Madrid's oldest members, to the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu on Friday for the traditional annual lunch.

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Honorary president José Martínez, known as "Pirri", attended along with several board members, director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueño and director of football Santiago Solari.

Former club stars Roberto Carlos, Paco Buyo, Agustín Rodríguez, Felipe Reyes and Fernando Romay were also among the guests.

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Pérez thanked the members, saying the occasion held special meaning because it brought together people who represent the essence of Real Madrid's greatness, having passed the pride of belonging to the club down through the generations.

The club president added: "I would like to thank you for a lifetime of dedication, loyalty and love for Real Madrid."

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By the end of the day, Nadal will have moved from supporter and honorary member into the club's decision-making circle, as Real Madrid keep writing new chapters of sporting and economic success.