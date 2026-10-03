NAC Breda concede late equaliser at Vitesse, Hinoke scores hat-trick for TOP Oss against MVV Maastricht

Vitesse and NAC Breda shared the points on Saturday afternoon in their Keuken Kampioen Divisie meeting. NAC looked set for victory for long spells, only for a late Naoufal Bannis equaliser to make it 2-2. MVV, meanwhile, suffered a heavy defeat at TOP Oss, where Mauresmo Hinoke scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win.

Vitesse - NAC Breda 2-2

NAC flew out of the blocks, took control and carved out chance after chance. It therefore came as a huge surprise when the scoreline read 1-0 after 15 minutes. From a Vitesse breakaway, Naoufal Bannis scored against the run of play.

That was a blow for Rick Kruys' side, but they responded before half-time. Charles-Andreas Brym turned sharply in the box and fired home with his left foot to make it 1-1. It was already the striker's fourth goal in his last three matches.

Then, in the 32nd minute, NAC went in front. Brym again played a key role with a dangerous cross, which Vitesse goalkeeper Connor van den Berg dealt with all wrong. The ball dropped for Kamal Sowah, who tapped into the empty net for 1-2.

By the closing stages of the first half, it was a wonder the score stayed at 1-2. Had NAC taken their chances, the game would already have been over before the break. First Boyd Lucassen struck the post with a backheel, then Mohamed Nassoh lost control and squandered a huge opening.

After the restart, Vitesse coach Rüdiger Rehm tried to change the game with a triple substitution. It helped the Arnhem side work their way back into the contest. Marco Schikora rattled the crossbar and then dragged another effort just wide. Vitesse kept coming and got their reward just before time when Bannis made it 2-2.

TOP Oss - MVV Maastricht 4-1

MVV struck first in the 27th minute through Toni Vinogradac, who headed a Robert Klaasen corner into the net for 0-1. TOP Oss hit back before half-time. Hinoke went through one-on-one with MVV goalkeeper Hugo Wentges after a superb pass from Justin Mathieu and calmly slotted home to level it at 1-1.

Early in the second half, Hinoke put TOP Oss ahead again. Another through ball from Mathieu set it up. The left winger beat his direct opponent and finished emphatically for 2-1. Two minutes later, Hinoke completed his hat-trick. MVV failed to clear the ball from their own box, after which the Indonesia youth international scored from close range for 3-1. Maurilio de Lannoy had the final say with 15 minutes to play, with all the space he needed as he made it 4-1.