"Mysterious financial transfers and surprise messages": Tebas launches a scathing attack on Real Madrid

Javier Tebas has launched a fresh, scathing attack on Real Madrid, this time on social media.

The La Liga president was responding to a post on "X", in which a user shared a video clip from Real Madrid's television channel. The clip concerned a document relating to Barcelona and a loan worth 4.5 million euros to "Audiovisual New Age", a company linked to Tebas himself.

Tebas hit back by turning the focus onto previous deals Real Madrid struck with that very same company.

He claims to hold the documents that prove it. "I have attached two examples of transfers from Real Madrid to Audiovisual New Age. Between 2011 and 2013, the club's total transfers to this company amounted to 7,513,333.55 euros. Yes, to the same company that Barcelona was contributing to. How astonishing!" he said.

Two names came next. Tebas demanded that two figures linked to Real Madrid explain exactly why those transfers were made.

"Ask Gas and Chetín del Valle why those transfers were made, and what their purpose was," he wrote. "And let Chetín also explain the email dated 9 May 2018, and who gave him the necessary instructions to write it".

Then he pushed the point harder still, calling for the documents to be handed to Real Madrid so the club could account for themselves publicly all over again.

"Send them the documents, Adrián, and ask them to publish another video," Tebas signed off. "This time explaining in it what they are hiding. To be continued... Enough lying and manipulation...".







