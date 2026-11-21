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Real Madrid coach José Mourinho highlighted the difficulties his side faced against Celta Vigo, pointing out that he had seen many players who were not at their physical best but who nonetheless showed their strong character.

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Real Madrid came from a goal down to snatch a late 2-1 win over visitors Celta Vigo in the 13th round of La Liga. They're now second on 33 points.

The AS newspaper carried Mourinho's post-match comments to Real Madrid TV.

Mourinho said: "I see the positives, among them these players' desire to win and their ability to overcome difficulties."

He gave Celta credit for making it hard: "The match was extremely difficult, firstly because of Celta Vigo, who know how to play, defend and keep the ball, and how to frustrate a team that wants possession and wants to win. Celta Vigo bear a large share of the responsibility for the difficulties in the match."

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Fatigue played its part too: "After that, I saw many players who were not in good physical condition. There are players who arrived last Thursday, others who did not sleep on Wednesday night, and players who spent long hours on a plane. Physical fatigue also affects your mental capacities a little."

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He picked out an early warning sign: "The first pass of the match, played by Ibrahima Konaté, went straight out of play. That is not a good sign."

Mourinho stressed: "But I also see the positives, among them these players' desire to win and their ability to overcome difficulties. We finished the match with Arda and Jude Bellingham, and in midfield a group of attacking players who were suffering from severe fatigue, but it was clear they were fighting with everything they had."

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The equaliser changed everything: "After the 1-1 equaliser, it was like a whirlwind. We lose the ball, then win it back, then lose it again, then win it back, and in the end we took the points, and that was the most important thing."

The Portuguese coach insisted: "This is a strong group, made up of people who are capable of overcoming difficulties and who know how to fight in the face of complicated circumstances."

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He added: "What we want is to win easily, to go into half-time with all of us calm, laughing after going three or four goals up without reply. But that is not always possible, and that is when this strong character has to show."

Tactically, he pointed to the pressing after the break: "One of the keys in the second half was increasing the intensity of the pressing and being more aggressive in winning the ball back after losing it. Among these difficulties are being behind on the scoreboard and being whistled at in your own stadium."

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On the winning run, he said: "We have won nine games in a row, and we are looking to make it ten on Tuesday."

He then turned to the mood in the squad: "Vinícius and Espi. How important is it for all the players to be ready and focused? It is down to them, and the credit goes to them. They have human values, in understanding that the team is more important than any one of us. If it is 90 minutes, it is 90 minutes, and if it is one minute, it is one minute."

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Even the unused players earned praise: "There were players who did not play a single minute, yet they were on the bench urging the referee to blow the final whistle and asking Vinícius to drop back and defend. In the end, everyone played their part, even the players who were in the stands. It is the players' responsibility. They are the ones who build this strong group and create a dressing room with a positive atmosphere."