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José Mourinho took responsibility for his side's first defeat of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu, after Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Deportivo Alavés on matchday 14 of La Liga.

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Mourinho, speaking at his post-match press conference, explained why he took off Arda Güler and kept Vinicius on: "We were playing against a team who had packed a lot of players into their defensive area. When they won the ball back they didn't keep it, because their aim wasn't possession. It was to send direct balls to their attacking players and rely on transitions and counter-attacks through their wide players."

He added: "We were lacking presence inside the box, so I thought Espi could be a solution against a team who offered us a different approach from the other teams who have come here. They played with five defenders and three up front, with a complete defensive block."

The Madrid boss admitted his players had lacked physical freshness: "I agree with that. Quique put his plan in place, and it was no surprise to us. We trained yesterday with the aim of getting used to playing against a team who would defend in the same way our opponents did."

Güler left the pitch without shaking anyone's hand after his substitution. Mourinho shrugged it off: "I see it as completely normal. I understand the position of a player who wants to stay on the pitch but finds himself substituted. I think it's normal behaviour."

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He continued: "If you want to make a story, tomorrow you have a very simple one: Real Madrid's defeat. There is no need to look for stories other than the fact that Real Madrid lost."

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On his efforts to change the course of matches from the touchline, the coach said: "I'm here to try to help the players and support them. Sometimes I succeed and other times I don't, but that's the nature of things."

The Portuguese explained: "I have already tried to explain everything I can for now, because I haven't watched the match again or reviewed it properly, and we haven't had the chance to carry out a thorough analysis of it. I need to look for answers."

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He went on: "There is one clear answer for me, which is that we lacked physical freshness. We played against a team who prepared for the match only to defend and break on the counter, but I need other answers, and that takes some time."

Mourinho also addressed the fans' whistles aimed at Vinicius, and whether they targeted the player or his decision to keep him on the pitch: "My impression is that when Real Madrid lose, that becomes the main story. You have something to talk about until Wednesday at least: Real Madrid lost, the team played badly and the coach got the substitutions wrong."

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And he wasn't finished: "You don't need to make up stories about Güler leaving without shaking anyone's hand, or the fans whistling Vini. You usually look for stories like that when things are going well, to add a bit of excitement."

He signed off: "We lost, and this is a very difficult situation for us, and I'm sure you have plenty of things to criticise and discuss. You can't say that one player was better than the rest of his team-mates, and it's clear that the coach is responsible. There is no other story worth talking about."