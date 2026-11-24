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Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho kept a veil of mystery over what went on in his side's dressing room at half-time against PSV, a game that ended in a big win for Los Blancos, insisting only that what happens in the dressing room stays there.

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Real Madrid fell a goal behind to PSV in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening, on matchday five of the Champions League league phase. Then came a thrilling second half, and the Spanish giants ran out crushing 5-1 winners.

Mourinho kept his half-time talk under wraps after the match. In comments highlighted by Spanish newspaper "AS", he said: "The dressing room is like Las Vegas. What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas. We talked. We are friends and we talked."

Real Madrid looked a different side after the interval, and Mourinho put the difference down to "a change of mentality". His team had fallen short of the required level in the first half before improving significantly after the break.

He explained: "The second half was a question of mentality. We made changes, yes, and having Jude Bellingham gives us what we were missing in the first half, but it was also a collective shift, because we were better as a team in the second half. There was a mental change."

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The first-half problems were plain to see, he added: "In the first half we didn't find the rhythm, we didn't press and we didn't win the individual duels. In the second half we pressed high, the defensive line moved up a lot and PSV could no longer play the ball out cleanly through the middle."

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Mourinho: maybe I got my calculations wrong over Bellingham

Mourinho admitted he hadn't thought he needed Bellingham from the start. The player soon proved how important he was to the game.

The Portuguese coach held his hands up: "I thought I could win without Bellingham... maybe I thought the wrong way."

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He was full of praise for the English midfielder's display after coming on: "He played an amazing game. He changed the match. He scored a great goal, because he was off balance, but he managed to regain his balance and finish it like that."

Leaving Bellingham out of the starting line-up was about protecting him, Mourinho explained: "There are players who start to feel a bit of fatigue after matches. They can still play, but I thought, and maybe I was wrong, that I could win without him. And I tried to protect him as much as possible."

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He signed off with a nod to his squad: "But I knew I had an exceptional bench, and having him there today was decisive."

15 points bring Real Madrid closer to the last 16

On 15 points, Real Madrid are now in a good position in the league phase, Mourinho stressed. By his reckoning, they need three or four more points to avoid the play-offs.

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He said: "15 points is very good. I think we need three or four more points so we don't play the play-offs, and we have to keep this positive run going."

Real Madrid top the table with a perfect 15 points after five rounds. The top eight sides qualify directly for the knockout stages at the end of the league phase.

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No single factor drove his substitutions, Mourinho revealed. Two players on yellow cards in a game featuring quick players was a risk, and he also wanted to make use of the sharpness of some of his defenders.

He explained: "We had two players on yellow cards in a match with fast players, and that was a danger. And then, clearly, the two centre-backs who play more have better rhythm. Dean is the best at playing the ball out, and Konate is in good shape too, so I thought these changes could help us."