Mourinho thanks Roma fans: “Emotions and eternal gratitude”

José Mourinho's return to the Stadio Olimpico as an opponent of Roma stirred emotions for the Portuguese manager. His Real Madrid side beat Roma 4-3 in the Champions League, but the Special One had a message for the fans who had become an important part of his career. On Instagram, Mourinho recalled his bond with the capital and the moments that meant more to him than results on the pitch.





The former Roma manager wrote: "When the best moments of a long career are neither goals nor victories, but rather emotions for which I can only humbly express my gratitude. Thank you, Roma, thank you, Roma fans. Emotions and eternal gratitude to you. José."





Mourinho's bond with Roma's fans has endured since their parting in January 2024. He led Roma to the Conference League title in 2022 and the Europa League final in 2023. On his return to the Olimpico, the Portuguese manager put Real Madrid's victory to one side and focused on the emotions he felt there.