Mourinho surprised: why was Vinicius's suspension announced an hour before Roma's match?

Head coach Jose Mourinho has criticised the timing of the announcement that his player Vinicius Junior has been suspended for four matches in the Spanish league, shortly before Real Madrid play an important Champions League match away to Roma on Wednesday evening at the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital.

Vinicius picked up the ban after his sending off against Villarreal in La Liga, and Mourinho was not impressed. "I think the committee should be asked why it decided to publish the news of Vinicius's suspension minutes before he plays an important match in the Champions League," he said.

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"Real Madrid are a Spanish club, so why do they publish this news now?" he continued. "Why did they not publish it this morning? Or tomorrow morning? Why an hour before the match?"

Vinicius will start the match alongside Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande in the attacking line.

Mourinho also explained why he has paired Rudiger and Konate at the heart of the defence against Roma. "I liked this pair against Villarreal, and how they protected the team when we played with ten men," he told reporters before the meeting with the Wolves. "I trusted them for tonight's match, taking into account the passionate atmosphere that Roma's fans will create."

He added: "I am not saying that Huijsen would have performed badly, but I think Rudiger's experience will be useful tonight."











