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Real Madrid coach José Mourinho refused to comment on the arrival of Manchester United talent JJ Gabriel.

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Jay Gabriel is continuing to train in Madrid while he waits for FIFA to sign off his move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu tomorrow, Saturday, in the 13th round of La Liga.

At his pre-match press conference, as reported by the newspaper Sport, Mourinho faced questions about the Jay Gabriel deal.

The Portuguese coach admitted he hadn't been in contact with the 16-year-old Englishman.

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"I have nothing to say. I have no knowledge of, or relationship with, players who do not work with me," Mourinho said.

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With possible rumours swirling over Endrick's departure, the Real Madrid coach made clear he has no intention of letting the Brazilian leave.

He regards Endrick as indispensable to the technical staff, and he was keen to spell that out.

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Real Madrid are more important than Endrick

"He is very happy here. Real Madrid are more important than Endrick. I like him a lot, and the Real Madrid coach needs him. If those in charge of me decide differently, we have to respect that, but Endrick is an important player for me," Mourinho said.

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Turning to Güler's contract renewal, he said: "He is an extraordinary talent, and he is doing things he was not doing before. I see his renewal as completely natural, because Arda wants to stay at Real Madrid. One of the best players in the world has come together with one of the best clubs in the world."

Mourinho won't be drawn into comparing his current squad with the team he coached during his first spell, although the 2026 group seems more appealing to him.

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"The 2010 group was a team that sacrificed itself to win. Because of their personal circumstances and the nature of my personality at that stage, the relationship between us began to change during our final season. My feeling was that the job was done, and that it would be better for the club to begin a new phase with a coach whose personality was different from mine. They could not have chosen anyone better as my successor than Ancelotti," he said.

He also blew his own trumpet, hinting he still had plenty left in the tank when he left Real Madrid: "I went back to England and won the Premier League."

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Before wrapping up, Mourinho steered clear of the debate raging around Portuguese football.

Portuguese football is going through a highly sensitive phase. Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football in less than ideal fashion, without even attending his tribute ceremony. Mourinho refused to give his opinion, offering only a wish: "As a Portuguese, I hope my national team wins. As for everything else, I keep my hands off it."