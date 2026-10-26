Mourinho shines in the Clasico sky with a historic achievement

José Mourinho dropped to his knees and slid across the turf when Kylian Mbappé struck late to beat Barcelona, the Real Madrid manager unleashing his trademark celebration as he extended his remarkable grip over his arch-rivals.

According to the BBC network, Mourinho has become only the third manager in Real Madrid's history to go six straight Clásicos without defeat. That run comes 13 years after he last led the Royal club in the fixture.

Four wins and two draws from his last six against Barcelona put Mourinho alongside Miguel Muñoz, who managed the feat between 1962 and 1965, and Vicente del Bosque, who did it between 2001 and 2003, on the list of Madrid bosses to play six consecutive games against Barcelona unbeaten.

The victory was also only Real Madrid's second in the last eight meetings with Barcelona. Mourinho's return to the fixture has cast a long shadow over the title holders.

Best of all for Mourinho, Mbappé's brace in the 2-1 win ended a Barcelona unbeaten run in domestic competitions stretching to nine matches, as the Royal club claimed a hugely important Clásico triumph at the Camp Nou.