Six heavyweight signings have landed across every line at Real Madrid, yet the shocking truth remains: talent alone does not win titles. On paper, Los Blancos boast a squad capable of sweeping everything before it. But one missing link threatens to bring it all crashing down.

That was the verdict of Spanish journalist Álvaro Benito, who insisted the real challenge facing José Mourinho is not about the names at all. It is about rebuilding the team's character.

Transfer market revolution and the dressing room challenge

Real Madrid hit the transfer market with unprecedented force, reinforcing every line through six deals at once. In defence, they signed the trio of Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté and Marc Cucurella. Midfield gained Portugal's Bernardo Silva, and the attack was bolstered by promising duo Carlos Espai and Yan Diomandé.

The club also chased Rodri, who ultimately preferred a move to Barcelona, while Martín Zubimendi's name resurfaced on the negotiating table without any resolution as yet.

Above all those arrivals stands José Mourinho, the man tasked with restoring vitality and reviving the competitive spirit of a team that had appeared to lose its identity.

Mourinho's mission: discipline and sacrifice

Speaking on the programme "El Larguero", Benito argued that the biggest challenge facing the Portuguese coach is not technical but psychological and managerial. He said: "He has to focus on discipline and sacrifice, in defence and attack. We are talking about a basic plan and total commitment from the players to it. This is Mourinho's main task, to convince people of what it takes to compete today."

He then pointed to a clear paradox in the performance of the team's stars. Players such as Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé shone brightly for their national teams during the World Cup, yet failed to deliver the same collective level once they pulled on the Real Madrid shirt.

His tone sharpened. "If the team keeps playing this way, its journey will be over. Real Madrid have a team capable of competing for everything this season, but on one condition: that they meet the demands Mourinho will impose."

Benito also warned against repeating the scenario of the past two seasons: "If the same mistake is repeated for three consecutive years, and if in the tenth round we see a team that is lax without the ball, with a degree of chaos prevailing, and no plan in building attacks or organising the press, then the result is a foregone conclusion."

The Paris Saint-Germain lesson

Paris Saint-Germain, in Benito's eyes, are the model to follow. "Look at Paris Saint-Germain. They have shattered all football's myths. They blew up the idea of needing a traditional defensive holding player."

He continued: "They have young players like Fabián, Kvaratskhelia, Doué and Dembélé, and two full-backs who constantly push forward. This team is like a machine when it comes to defending and attacking. It refutes any preconceived idea of what a team should be. Here, everyone has to give their very best."

A direct message to the Merengues' dressing room rounded off his analysis: "Everyone must be in harmony, and every player must know who is responsible for stretching the attack, and who is responsible for securing defensive cover, and the passes must be quick and precise, and the team must be in a good shape when building attacks. It should not just be about passing the ball around randomly to see who will create something and who has the talent. That is not enough to compete with the best."