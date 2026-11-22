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Real Madrid striker Carlos Espí continues to work miracles off the bench, having become the top-scoring substitute in Europe's big five leagues this season with four goals.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Espí has a gift that almost defies explanation. His only job is to come on and dig Real Madrid out of trouble, and he did exactly that again against Celta Vigo.

Providence seems to follow him around, the paper added, making him the guardian angel of Portuguese coach José Mourinho's project at the club.

His numbers border on the inexplicable. He has scored his four goals in just 73 minutes, a rate of one every 18 minutes.

He needed only six shots on target from nine attempts to do it, with the rest going wide or being blocked by defenders. Maximum return from minimal outlay.

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Such efficiency raises an obvious question: why doesn't he play more? Mourinho has an answer, and he defends it with conviction. In his view, Espí is a specialist for specific situations.

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Speaking after the Celta match, Mourinho said: "Carlos has specific characteristics. I'm not saying he can't play 90 minutes, because he can, but the team's style of play relies more on combination play."

He added: "He is a striker who plays inside the box, and when we are in control because the opponent only wants to defend, he is suited to that type of game. He is frightening there, he has a great deal of quality, he attacks the near and far posts and he is very good in the air."

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That's why the Portuguese coach is sticking with his current approach, stressing: "The history of football is full of people who were decisive without playing many minutes."

Mourinho insists everyone is happy with the arrangement, saying: "We couldn't be happier with him. He doesn't get into stories about needing to play more. He is happy and knows he has the respect of his coach and his team-mates."

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The role of last-ditch saviour motivates him

Mourinho has kept defending his use of Espí in tough, decisive moments, AS reported, and the player has no complaints. Quite the opposite. He feels hugely confident, and being the last resort spurs him on.

His adaptation to Madrid, both the city and the club, is going as well as it possibly could, and he's patient by nature. He knew what he was signing up for when he chose Real Madrid. He doesn't regret it. He's enjoying it.

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The feeling is mutual. It isn't only the coaching staff who are enjoying him, but the club's top brass and even the new arrivals.

The striker from Tavernes de la Valldigna gave a glimpse of that appreciation in the mixed zone after his latest miracle, saying: "Rafa Nadal told me he is very proud of me."

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And, the paper concluded, Espí's decisive goals keep paying off for Real Madrid.