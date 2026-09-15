Mourinho's philosophy denies Real Madrid stars their rest: will he pay the price?

Jose Mourinho has wasted little time settling on the backbone of his new Real Madrid side, with Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior forming a trio that looks more untouchable than ever.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", all three have started the first six matches of the season. The Portuguese also plans to lean on them against Elche and Atletico Madrid, refusing to consider a rest even with the derby looming.

The numbers tell the story of that trust. Mbappe has played every minute available to him, 540 out of 540, while Vinicius has missed just 10, all of them late substitutions in matches already decided. Bellingham has clocked 515 minutes. Between them, the trio have lost only 35 minutes across the opening six rounds.

A fast-paced Real Madrid

These choices fit Mourinho's footballing philosophy. The Portuguese wants a "fast-paced" team, direct and ready to punish opponents in open spaces, as he explained after the clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Pulling that off, in Mourinho's eyes, demands his three strongest players, the ones best equipped to exploit attacking spaces.

Mbappe leads the club's attacking charts so far. The Frenchman is the only forward to have played every match in full, and he has already scored 7 goals to start the season.

Keeping Mbappe on the pitch matters to Mourinho even when games look won. He believes every minute helps Kylian hold his rhythm, sharpen his confidence and feed his hunger for goals, so he can become his very own Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bellingham, too, is rediscovering his best level. The England man is back to covering every blade of grass, arriving in the box, supporting the team and playing an ever-bigger part in the build-up.

What convinces Mourinho most, though, is his leadership. On and off the pitch, Bellingham has become one of the loudest voices in the dressing room, a personality that fits perfectly with what the manager asks of his key men.

Vinicius awaits his goal

Vinicius, for his part, keeps improving little by little. Mourinho has said publicly how pleased he is with the Brazilian's progress, and he believes the winger needs only to find the net to fully rediscover the version of himself that made him one of the most decisive forwards on the planet.

Building him back up means trust, continuity and a prominent role. Mourinho wants Vinicius to feel his importance, and he knows the surest way to deliver that message is to keep him on the pitch.

Stars need attention, Mourinho understands, but they also need responsibility. That balance has bound him to his players since he walked into the hot seat.

Victory is the only outcome the Portuguese will accept, and to get there he wants his best players happy, fully focused and firing.

He handles each man in the way he thinks best, yet his first show of trust was the same for everyone: keep them on the pitch for as long as possible. There is no room for rest for the "BMV" trio at Real Madrid.



You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums