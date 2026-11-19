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Portugal's José Mourinho has returned to lead Real Madrid once again this season, 13 years after his first spell with the club at the Santiago Bernabéu came to an end. His return has revived a number of memories linked to his previous time at the club, among them the reasons behind his departure in 2013, with the coach insisting that his decision did not stem from any lack of feeling for the club or any absence of attachment to it.

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Mourinho coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, leading them to the La Liga title in 2011-12 and the Copa del Rey in 2010-11.

The Portuguese coach used an appearance at the opening of the 2026-27 academic year at the Real Madrid University School, affiliated with the European University, to look back on his previous years at the club. He also stressed that his bond with Real Madrid and its supporters never broke during his time away from the Spanish capital.

Speaking at the event in a hall at Real Madrid's sports city, Mourinho said, as reported by Spanish newspaper "Sport": "I could have stayed in 2013, but I left out of love for the club, because at the time I believed the team did not need the kind of coach that I represent."

He insisted he had kept wishing Real Madrid the best throughout his 13 years away, adding: "It is one of my homes, in fact it is my home. That is what I felt when I was here, and also during the 13 years when I was not here. I have always wished the club well and wanted its supporters to be happy. From the very first day, I felt that I belonged to Real Madrid's identity and everything it stands for."

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Mourinho also reflected on Real Madrid's global standing. Coaching in a number of countries over more than a decade, he explained, had helped him better understand how the club is seen outside Spain.

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He said: "Real Madrid is a great club because of all the titles it has won, and also thanks to its principles and the way it approaches sport and society. I was away from the club for 13 years, and during that period I came to understand better how people outside Spain view Real Madrid."

The Portuguese coach also spoke about the factors that shaped his coaching career , arguing that success comes from a combination of circumstances and constant preparation for the next step.

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He went on: "It is about a mix of factors. I was born with something special, and I was always preparing for the next step. Things seemed to be moving in the right direction. Even though there are a lot of people around a coach, he remains alone in the end, and that is difficult. We have to know how to hide our weaknesses."

Mourinho has delivered good results in his first season back in the Real Madrid dugout , with the team second in La Liga on 30 points, three behind leaders Barcelona.

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Real Madrid host Celta Vigo next Saturday on matchday 13 of La Liga. They've been impressive in the Champions League too, with a perfect record from their first four matchdays.