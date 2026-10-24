Mourinho prepares a surprise for Barcelona: an unexpected gamble in Real Madrid's line-up

Jose Mourinho is ready to shake up his Real Madrid side for tomorrow's Clasico at the Camp Nou. The Portuguese is set to deploy Federico Valverde at right-back and hand Eduardo Camavinga a midfield role on Sunday.

According to Marca, Mourinho's likely XI points to a plan built around his players' physical and technical strengths. The aim is to blunt Barcelona's pressure and strike fast on the counter, with so much riding on the result for both sides.

Thibaut Courtois should start in goal, behind a back line of Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella. Valverde slots in at right-back, having impressed in the role across the last two matches despite it not being his natural position.

Through the middle, Aurelien Tchouameni and Camavinga are set to form a double pivot. Ahead of them, an attacking trio of Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Diomande will feed Kylian Mbappe up top.

Vinicius Junior's suspension forces a rethink of the forward line. Diomande looks set to take the left flank on the back of excellent recent form, which included a fine goal against Leipzig, while Guler plays on the right with licence to drift inside and help build the play.

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Camavinga stands out as one of Mourinho's boldest calls after a quiet start to the campaign. The coaching staff reckon his athleticism, dribbling and ability to drive forward give him the edge against Barcelona's press, and he can turn possession into quick breaks.

Madrid want to use those qualities to unsettle Barcelona on their own patch. It is a contest that demands both defensive steel and a cutting edge going forward, all the more so given the expected changes to the starting XI.

Real Madrid's probable line-up"

Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe.