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Jose Mourinho has put Real Madrid on high alert ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League, warning his players not to underestimate their opponents despite the gap in names and reputation. The Portuguese coach is also preparing to make changes to his starting line-up in order to manage physical workloads and ensure his players are ready for a congested week of fixtures.

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Spanish website "Defensa Central" revealed that Mourinho has sent his players a clear message: treat PSV Eindhoven with complete seriousness, and don't be fooled by the Dutch side's standing compared with the likes of Inter Milan, Arsenal and Roma. PSV top their domestic league. They're capable of upsetting Los Blancos if Madrid don't arrive with the required focus from the opening minutes, and that's what prompted the coach to warn against any complacency.

The warning follows Madrid's display against Celta Vigo. They struggled in the first half and let their opponents threaten their goal, before Carlos Espi struck the decisive goal five minutes from the end to seal a 2-1 win. That game exposed problems the Portuguese coach doesn't want repeated against PSV Eindhoven, particularly as Champions League matches leave little room to make up for mistakes.

Madrid sit on 12 points and have a real chance to extend their perfect run in the league phase. They share a 100 per cent winning record at this stage with Paris Saint-Germain and want to wrap up direct qualification for the round of 16 early. A win over PSV Eindhoven would strengthen their position in the standings before the eagerly awaited clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 9 December, a game that could go a long way to shaping their path in the competition.

Managing physical workloads is a priority. Mourinho plans to keep rotating his most-used players, having already left Aurelien Tchouameni, Marc Cucurella and Fede Valverde on the bench against Celta Vigo. He's expected to rest some players again against PSV Eindhoven to avoid accumulated fatigue, given the packed fixture schedule and the number of competitions. He wants to keep the squad fresh for the coming stage of the season without sacrificing the team's competitive strength.

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Vinicius Junior is expected to return to the starting line-up alongside Valverde and Tchouameni, who missed the Celta Vigo match with an adductor injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Yan Diomande could be rested, perhaps along with Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate, as well as Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva, as the coaching staff look to share out playing time evenly. Raul Asencio remains absent with a stress fracture of the leg bone, for which he underwent surgery. Ferland Mendy hasn't been registered in the team's European squad.

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That could open the door for more players to feature, most notably Endrick Felipe, Brahim Diaz, Thiago Pitarch and Carlos Espi, particularly if Real Madrid take control and settle the match early.