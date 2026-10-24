Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, spoke about the clash with Barcelona tomorrow, Sunday, in the 10th round of the Spanish league.

Mourinho said, in the pre-match press conference: "We are going through a good spell, we are playing well and scoring goals, but what we have done previously is worthless in the Clasico, and it will have no impact. It is a completely different match."

On whether Barcelona's 4-0 loss to Paris offered any lessons, he added: "I do not think that a defeat in a single match will change the team's psychological state or its level of self-confidence. Likewise, it would not have changed my state either had we lost to Leipzig 1-4."

Would he draw up a special plan to stop Lamine Yamal? Mourinho answered: "All of Barcelona's players are good, and the same applies to Real Madrid. He is a great player, and great players must be respected. But there is a difference between respecting the opponent and changing your plans and tactical structures and abandoning your identity. We will not do that, neither against him nor against any other player who possesses this exceptional quality."

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Asked for his opinion on Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, the "Special One" responded: "I do not understand questions related to opponents. He is a great manager and does excellent work. What do you want me to say?"