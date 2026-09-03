José Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, has sent a conciliatory message to Manuel Pellegrini, his Real Betis counterpart and upcoming La Liga opponent, following the disputes that had previously flared between the two men.

Mourinho takes his Real Madrid side to Real Betis tomorrow, Friday evening, in the fourth round of La Liga, before opening his Champions League campaign on Tuesday with a tough test against Inter Milan.

Asked about the friction between the pair, Mourinho said: "I don't blame anyone for anything, because we cannot go back to the past. But sometimes you say words and then afterwards you feel like a fool, and you feel that you were wrong."

He added, at the press conference whose details the newspaper "AS" reported today, Thursday: "In the past I said some very stupid words about him, and afterwards I paid the price dearly."

Results Mourinho achieved during his Chelsea spell affected the English title race Pellegrini won with Manchester City, he noted, before recalling another moment that brought them together in a friendly between Betis and Roma.

He said: "In one of the Betis and Roma friendlies, because of refereeing decisions, we found ourselves playing with seven players. Pellegrini said they would not try to crush us, and they left the score as it was, and it was about 3-1. They could have scored 8 goals."

He concluded: "He is a great coach and an example as a person, and I like him a lot. Tomorrow there will be a hug before the match and after it, then we will begin the encounter."

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On the clash with Real Betis, Mourinho insisted his team must deliver a big performance to leave with the result they want.

He said: "We must be a great team, otherwise we will not win. Betis is a very good team, and Real Madrid's recent results there confirm how difficult it is to achieve a win. If you want to win, you have to be at your best, and there is no other option."

I will watch the American league for Messi

The Real Madrid coach also turned to Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami star, following his retirement from international football with Argentina.

He said: "Talking about Messi is a complicated matter, there is not much that can be said, and there are no words to describe his quality as a player."

He added: "He reached the World Cup at the age of 38 or 39, and we saw what he produced. He is one of those players you will miss. Perhaps we will have to watch some American league matches to enjoy his final years, even though this is a competition I don't like very much."

He continued: "There are players you always miss, and Messi is one of those players for our generation."

A continuing opportunity for the academy talents

Real Madrid's academy players will get their chances this season, Mourinho confirmed, with fixtures piling up alongside injuries and suspensions.

He said: "We follow them all with great interest, even those who have not trained directly with me. Wonderful work has been done in recent years, and the result is players rising to the first team, alongside the large sums Real Madrid has made from the transfers of some players."

He added: "As the season develops, with suspensions and injuries, opportunities will always come. I have got to know them better, and we have daily communication with those responsible for the academy. I cannot bring everyone in, but they can all dream of reaching the first team."

Young recruit Sergio Martínez will feature in the squad against Betis, he confirmed, alongside a number of academy players. Their involvement with the first team, he said, marks an important step in their development.

Modrić and a deal that was not completed

Mourinho also revisited his memories of the Croatian star Luka Modrić, admitting that signing him back then proved difficult because of the negotiations with his club.

He said: "We wanted him a lot, but negotiating with Levy was almost impossible. We were following the deal during our time in the United States, and one day he was close to signing, and the next day no, then the matter would come back again."

He added: "Real Madrid was about to say the matter was impossible, but the player wanted to come. He was the ideal player, because he can play in the 6, 8 or 10 position."

With a smile, Mourinho closed his remarks: "You killed me for several months, but afterwards Modrić silenced everyone."

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