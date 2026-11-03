Mourinho: I need three years to lead Real Madrid to "perfection"

José Mourinho has confirmed that he needs three years to take Real Madrid to the "stage of perfection", while insisting Federico Valverde will keep playing in more than one position according to the team's needs.

The Real Madrid manager touched on a host of technical matters, among them his wealth of attacking options, the development of Arda Güler and the challenge posed by AEK Athens.

He spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, previewing Wednesday's clash with the Greek side in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

Mourinho: Valverde will play in any position Real Madrid needs

On his continued use of Valverde at full-back, Mourinho made clear he is delighted with the player there. Yet he also stressed the team's need for the Uruguayan in midfield, where options are thin.

Next matches AEK Champions League 12:45 RMA

As highlighted by the Spanish newspaper "AS", he said: "I see Valverde as a hugely important player for the team. Being the captain of Real Madrid makes him look at things from a different angle. When you are a captain, you have to be different, it is a responsibility, and I think it will make him ready to play in any position his team and teammates need. That is what a captain is for me, and that is why I am convinced that playing in any position will not be a problem for Fede."

Those words may prove awkward for Valverde, who last season made no secret of his frustration at being shuffled around.

He added: "The team's squad was built on having Valverde in midfield, and that means we do not have a large number of players in this position. We have Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bernabé and Thiago Pitarch, and that is almost all. So I am sure that Valverde will return to playing in midfield as well."

"Am I happy with him playing at full-back? Yes," he continued. "And does the team perform better on that side with him there? Yes. We all love having him at full-back, but he will also need to play in midfield."

Multiple attacking options: Mourinho identifies the best on the left flank

Could Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé and Yan Diomande start together against AEK Athens, and would he fix their positions? Mourinho pointed to a deep pool of attackers, naming Brahim Díaz and Endrick among those who can fill more than one role.

He said: "You are also forgetting Brahim and Endrick. We have a lot of quality players here. For me, having a large number of players is never a problem."

"Diomande can play on the wings, and so can Brahim, and Endrick can play on the right as well as on the left," he explained. "But Vinícius is the player most adapted to playing on the left wing, and that we know very well."

Mourinho delays assessing Arda Güler

Asked whether Güler's development had lifted him to the level of the game's elite, Mourinho offered only a brief reply, explaining the player would miss the AEK Athens tie.

"He is out of tomorrow's match," he joked. "Ask me on Friday (before the match against Valencia in La Liga)."

Mourinho recalls a historic figure to warn Real Madrid

Facing AEK Athens will not be straightforward, Mourinho warned, flagging the strength of the opponent, the conditions in Greece and the extra edge every side finds against Real Madrid.

"It is about several factors," he said. "They are champions, and we have faced a lot of champions during these eight matches. Greece is always difficult, and Real Madrid, the king of Europe, has achieved only one win in eight visits to Greece."

He added: "I played here twice many years ago, and I know how difficult it is to play in such an atmosphere. They also have a very difficult fixture schedule in the Champions League, and they certainly see playing at home as the best chance to collect points."

He continued: "Every opponent that sees the white shirt in front of them is highly motivated. It is a match in which we must be at the peak of our concentration and readiness, and if we are not, we will not win."

Three years to reach perfection!

How long does Real Madrid need to reach perfection under him, after nearly four months in charge? His answer came short and decisive: "Three years. Three seasons."

Mourinho signed a three-year contract at the start of the season. That keeps him at the technical helm of the Royal club until June 2029.