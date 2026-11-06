Jose Mourinho has a personal wish when it comes to the retirement of his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr star.

Ronaldo announced yesterday, Thursday, that he was quitting international football with Portugal after 23 years, a spell that brought him a host of titles and individual records on the world stage.

His decision followed a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus. The player left the national team's camp in Copenhagen without permission and was then hit with a one-month suspension.

Mourinho was quick to weigh in. The Real Madrid boss said he respected Ronaldo's wish, but hoped the curtain would fall on his playing career in very different fashion from his farewell to the national team.

Those comments came during Friday's press conference, ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Valencia on Saturday in LaLiga.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "AS", the Portuguese said: "His decision must be respected, and I respect it. But he has not ended his football career, and anyone who knows him realises that he still has goals he is seeking to achieve in his career."

"The only thing I wish for is that the moment of his retirement as a player will be different from his farewell yesterday," he added.

Could Ronaldo turn to coaching one day? Mourinho wasn't sure. "I do not know what to say. It is still too early to talk about that," he replied.