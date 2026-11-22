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Real Madrid coach José Mourinho plans to rotate Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande constantly on the left wing. There will also be matches in which both play together, with the Ivorian switching to the right.

According to Defensa Central, Mourinho wants to get Vinicius Junior back to his best without stalling Yan Diomande's development.

That's easier said than done. The Ivorian has serious attacking quality and has been playing exceptionally well. He also does plenty of defensive work and supports the left-back, which gives Los Blancos more balance.

The players' "egos" don't always make it easy to manage, particularly in Vinicius Junior's case. He has already won everything and has spent many years as a regular starter at Real Madrid.

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Diomande, by contrast, knows he's still only 20 and has just a few years at the elite level behind him. He hasn't won anything yet, individually or collectively, that would entitle him to demand a specific place in the team.

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So far, though, Mourinho has managed to reach an understanding with both players. Each accepts where he stands right now.

Diomande holds the advantage

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Diomande can play on the right almost as well as he does on the left, and that counts in his favour.

Vinicius isn't the same player on the right. He can't beat opponents or make the difference in the same way, and unlike his Ivorian teammate, he struggles to cut inside on to his left foot.

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If both players hit their best, which is exactly what Mourinho is after, Real Madrid will have two hugely important assets.

Vinicius will fight to the end

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The Brazilian knows exactly what he has to do to win back his status as an indispensable starter in the Real Madrid line-up.

Vini knows what the fans think, and he can see Diomande winning them over. If he can do the same by improving his physical condition and rebuilding his confidence, he'll return to the starting line-up for the big matches and help Real Madrid win trophies.

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In his closing minutes against Celta Vigo, Vinicius helped his teammates and made a good impression.

The question now is whether Vinicius can nail down a starting spot for most matches, or whether Diomande keeps up the pressure with his performances until he fully convinces Mourinho he deserves to play.

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Either way, competition for Vinicius's position is good for the squad. It makes it more likely the players will look after themselves and raise their level.