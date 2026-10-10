Real Madrid prepare for a crucial clash against Villarreal this Saturday evening in La Liga. The Royal side want to restore some balance, dispel the doubts hanging over their form and stop the gap with Barcelona from widening. Barca face Getafe earlier in the day at the Camp Nou.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", José Mourinho will field a competitive starting line-up led by Thibaut Courtois in goal. Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries take the flanks ahead of him, with Antonio Rüdiger and Ibrahima Konaté at the heart of the defence.

Konaté's involvement had been in doubt after he suffered knee pain, but he made the squad in the end and should start.





In midfield, Aurélien Tchouaméni should play his usual role alongside Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese barely featured for his national team during the international break and could add a fresh dimension to Madrid's ball circulation and collective play.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

Up front, Jude Bellingham is expected to operate behind the striker, with Vinícius Júnior on the left and Kylian Mbappé through the middle. Arda Güler likely takes the right flank.

By the look of the probable XI, Federico Valverde drops to the bench as a precaution. Yan Diomande also misses out on a start despite his 146 million euro summer move from Leipzig, and Morocco's Brahim Díaz is another likely substitute.

Real Madrid's expected line-up against Villarreal

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defence: Cucurella, Konaté, Rüdiger, Dumfries.

Midfield: Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva, Bellingham.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Arda Güler, Mbappé.