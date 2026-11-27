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Eder Militao faces a tough challenge to win back his place in Real Madrid's starting line-up. His physical condition in recent appearances has raised questions over whether he can quickly return to his usual level, while Jose Mourinho has settled on another centre-back pairing to lead the side's defence.

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According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the Brazilian defender has managed just three matches and 140 minutes of football. That's a limited return, and it shows he's still short of the technical and physical sharpness he needs. His outing against PSV Eindhoven confirmed he remains some way off his best, despite expectations that he could regain his place in the team.

Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen make Militao's task even harder. The pair have been in strong form and have become Mourinho's preferred centre-back partnership in most matches. The Portuguese coach rates them as the best option right now, both for physical readiness and for their ability to carry out his tactical instructions. That gives them a clear edge in the race for a starting spot.

Militao's ability isn't the problem. Fully fit, he's one of the best defenders in the world. His injury record is a different matter: it has disrupted his career in recent years and affected his consistency on the pitch.

His gradual return also forces the coaching staff to handle him with care, to avoid another setback that could keep him out of action for even longer.

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The Brazilian still believes he can win back an influential role at Real Madrid, even though he knows how tough the competition is. Konate and Huijsen are ahead of him, and then there's Antonio Rudiger. Rudiger's physical condition has declined compared with his previous levels, but he can still make a contribution in some matches. It all adds to the scale of Militao's challenge.

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Militao's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2028 and he isn't currently thinking about leaving. He hasn't completely ruled out a move next summer, though, if the minutes don't come and he's still searching for a bigger role. For now, he's determined to keep fighting for his place. He's continuing to train, working on his physical condition and enjoys a good relationship with Mourinho.

What he produces over the coming months will decide his future in the starting line-up, along with whether he can regain full fitness without suffering further injuries. Mourinho must balance making use of the Brazilian's qualities with keeping the back line stable, especially with Konate and Huijsen in fine form. There's no guarantee yet that Militao can take either of their places at the start of 2027.