Hansi Flick has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the Real Madrid boss took aim at La Liga over the lack of rest between fixtures.

Real Madrid, according to earlier press reports, were unhappy with the scheduling of their 12th-round clash with Valencia. The league pencilled it in for Saturday 7 November, three days after Los Blancos were due in Greece to face AEK Athens on Wednesday 4.

Mourinho raised the same grievance in a press conference after his side's match against Roma. "At the very least, this shows a lack of respect. Playing in Athens on Wednesday evening, arriving in Madrid at five in the morning, then playing on Saturday in Valencia, during a week that precedes the international break, does not seem innocent to me," he said.

He wasn't finished. "I don't believe the usual excuses, such as that the reason is television (broadcasting rights). I don't believe that. I've grown too old for that."

How did Flick respond?

Asked about those comments on Friday, ahead of Barcelona's trip to Real Betis, Flick shrugged it off. "We have faced this situation before. Things are different in some countries, but these are the circumstances we work under."

The German then reached for an example from Barcelona's Copa del Rey campaign. "For example, when we played the cup match in Valencia, our flight was cancelled and we had to return to Barcelona by bus. We played a match after that and we performed well."

Per AS, Flick insisted his side can't alter the calendar, only what they do with the ball. "We cannot change this situation, but we have to deliver the required performance on the pitch, as that is the thing that depends on us."

He signed off on a brighter note. "Everyone is focused and showing their quality. We have the potential to improve, and we will continue to develop."