Mourinho claims he won't ask Tottenham to sign a new striker after Kane injury

The Spurs boss is ready to fight without his star forward and says he won't request a new player to fill the void

manager Jose Mourinho has said he won't be requesting a new striker in the wake of Harry Kane's long-term injury.

The striker requires surgery on a hamstring injury and won't return to action until at least April, leaving Spurs short of options up front.

While the club have been linked with moves for Moussa Dembele and Edinson Cavani, Tottenham don't regularly spend big during the transfer window and Mourinho is ready to make do with the players he has.

“No," Mourinho told talkSPORT when asked if he plans to request a new signing to replace Kane. "I think (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy today is proud of the players because of what the players did.

“He’s proud of one kid [Japhet Tanganga] that's come from the academy and showed the world he is a new player for the Premier League level.

“And Daniel Levy always tries to do the best for the club and he’ll do what he thinks is the best and what he thinks is possible.”

Spurs lost 1-0 to league leaders Liverpool on Saturday with Mourinho's men managing four shots on target across the 90 minutes, while the club have scored just one goal in their past three games in all competitions

Most recently, Tottenham have been urged to buy Ajax attacker Hakim Ziyech by one of their former players.

“I’ve said it already many times, I hope, I really hope that Tottenham can buy Hakim Ziyech from ," Rafael van der Vaart wrote on Instagram.

“He is a player that the squad need, they need creativity at the moment. He can score goals, he can give assists and I think for him it’s really important to make the next step.

Article continues below

“I think he would be the perfect player [for Tottenham].”

Mourinho's side are next in action on Tuesday against in a third-round replay before facing in the league next Saturday.

Tottenham currently sit eighth in the Premier League with just eight wins from their first 22 games and they are now nine points shy of the top four.