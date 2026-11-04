José Mourinho has confirmed that Real Madrid are chasing as many points as possible in their final two Champions League league-phase games, aiming to finish inside the top eight and avoid the play-off.

Real came from behind to beat Greek hosts AEK Athens 3-2 on Wednesday evening in the fourth round of the league phase.

Speaking afterwards to "Movistar Plus", Mourinho stressed that his players refused to settle for a draw once the score reached 2-2, choosing instead to gamble for all three points.

The Portuguese said, as reported by Spanish newspaper "AS": "It was an exciting ending, but we fought for it. When the score became 2-2 we did not accept it, even though it was an acceptable result, because it would have given us 10 points and guaranteed us qualification to the play-off. We wanted more, we took a risk, and we got the points that now guarantee us qualification to the play-off. And now we have to look for more points to avoid playing it."

He refused to pin Real's slow start on his own side falling below their usual level, instead praising AEK Athens. "It is natural for some to say that the stronger team did not start well and did not deliver their level, but I tell the truth: I watched AEK Athens deliver a wonderful match, and they played at a level beyond their capabilities," he said.

Mourinho went further. "We analysed many of AEK Athens' matches, but they delivered their best match, and they showed great intensity from the first minute, and they won the duels and the first and second ball, and they were always dangerous in attacking transitions. And even after the 2-2 draw, they did not appear as a team that settled for the result and decided to defend to preserve a point, rather they wanted to win. They delivered a very big match."

Asked about encouraging Federico Valverde to shoot more, Mourinho explained that the player has the ability, but that it becomes harder when he occupies the right-back position. "I did not ask him to shoot today, rather I told him that the match had become open, and that we had to play very quickly," he added.

Vinícius Júnior also drew praise, with Mourinho insisting he was happy with the Brazilian despite hauling him off during the game.

"For me, he delivered a good match," he said. "After that I preferred to inject some vitality into the left side through two substitutions, and I wanted to give that side more freshness, but Vinícius delivered a very acceptable match in my opinion."