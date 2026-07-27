Morocco's women launched their 2026 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in style on Sunday evening, thrashing Kenya 4-0 in front of their own fans. It was the perfect way to open the 14th edition of the tournament, which the Kingdom hosts until 16 August.

The hosts took control from the first whistle. Sakina Ouzraoui broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, Meriem Attik doubled the lead in the 28th, and Ibtissam Jraidi made it three in the 32nd. Jraidi then struck again two minutes into the second half, netting her second and Morocco's fourth in the 47th.

Algeria, one of the leading favourites for the continental title, also made their mark in the other Group One fixture, beating Senegal 2-0 in a display that hints at a fierce fight for top spot.

Former Fleury player Marine Dafeur opened the scoring from a penalty in the 41st minute. Melissa Bethy, once of Nantes and now with American side Washington Spirit, sealed the win in the 86th to hand the Desert Warriors a flawless start.

Those results leave Morocco and Algeria level at the summit of Group One on three points apiece. They meet head-to-head next Thursday, a decisive contest that will shape qualification and settle the group. Both sides impressed in the opening round, and a fiery clash awaits.