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BarcelonaGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Morocco's in-form star draws Barcelona's interest

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League
Y. Zabiri
Spain
England
Morocco

The Atlas Lion stole the spotlight in La Liga

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Moroccan striker Yassir Zabiri, aged 21, has become one of the standout names in La Liga this season. Impressive goalscoring displays with Racing Santander have brought him onto Barcelona's radar ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to the Spanish newspaper "fichajes" , Zabiri's performances have caught the eye of Deco, Barcelona's sporting director. He has scored eight goals in ten La Liga matches despite playing for Racing on loan from Stade Rennais until June 2027. His market value currently sits at around 20 million euros.

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Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

His age, his numbers in front of goal and his rapid adaptation to Spanish football make him a serious option to strengthen the Catalan side's attack.

That latest goal came against Espanyol in a 2-1 win for Racing, handing his team three points after a run of matches without one.

Zabiri also found the net at the Spotify Camp Nou during his side's 7-2 defeat to Barcelona, fulfilling a childhood dream of playing and scoring at the stadium of the club he has supported since he was a boy.

Deco's interest goes beyond the striker's technical ability and his goals. The economics matter too. Zabiri joined Stade Rennais from Famalicao for around 10 million euros, and his form in Spain has pushed his value close to 20 million.

A complicated deal

Any club hoping to sign him faces a tricky situation. Racing Santander hold his services on loan until 30 June 2027 with no option to buy, while his contract with the French club runs until 2029.

His release clause exceeds 20 million euros, which hands Stade Rennais control over his future and makes an early recall this season impossible. That alone limits any chance of a move during the winter transfer window.

Zabiri has already spoken publicly about his admiration for Barcelona, having followed the team as a child. The Moroccan striker finished top scorer at last year's Under-20 World Cup, which his country won, an achievement that drew Stade Rennais' interest and led to his signing.

Come summer 2027, Barcelona may well move for Zabiri if he keeps scoring at this rate.

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